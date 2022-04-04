Cassie Carly’s body found after being arrested by police in connection with her disappearance

Authorities said Carly, 37, was last seen on March 27, when she met Marcus Spanavello, the father of her 4-year-old daughter. He was reported missing the next day.

Investigators said Carly’s car and her purse were recovered Tuesday at a “boat overflow ramp” near the restaurant.

Spanvello was arrested in Lebanon, Tennessee, by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and state troops, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Saturday.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference on Sunday That the Major Crimes Unit had traveled more than 1,500 miles a week in search of evidence relating to Carly’s disappearance.