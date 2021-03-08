Cassius Stanley reacted with delight when he went down his first sting: ‘A kind of cool I would be on the list of people involved in the 50’s robbery’. sport

LATEST

Cassius Stanley reacted with delight when he went down his first sting: 'A kind of cool I would be on the list of people involved in the 50's robbery'.

Cassius Stanley is among those who believe he got his first sting in a dunk contest, and he told us about it.

The dunk contest is usually a showstopper competition on the second day of All-Star weekend. Some of the league’s fiercest players go up against each other in exciting dunk contests.

Well, due to the deadly epidemic, we did not get to see a normal All-Star weekend. However, we were lucky enough to have a dunk contest this year. This year’s dunk competition featured some young athletic players who competed against each other.

Indiana Pacers rookie Cassius Stanley was one of three contestants in the halftime competition. The guard, who had a 44-inch vertical at the NBA Combination, was his favorite to win the event.

Stanley believes he is among the long list of dunkers who were ‘robbed’ for their perfect score. In every sting competition, some people hold opposing opinions. Also this year, Cassius Stanley admitted that he got a perfect 50 point ‘robbery’ for his first sting. Stanley said that everyone was surprised to see a score of only 44 on the board after their sting. Cassius revealed:

“Everyone around me thought I had found a 50. Even someone I saw above, Zach LaVine, came out and said ‘You got a 44 on that?’ I should be included in the list of people who have been robbed for 50, so I think it’s a good thing. “

‘I will definitely participate in the sting competition again’: Cassius Stanley

Usually, they never participate in the event in the end, after not agreeing with the decision of the Dunker Judge. We saw last year when Aaron Gordon of Orlando thought he had been robbed in a dunk contest, he vowed never to attend the event again.

Cassius Stanley stated how he would like to attend the event again, despite the difference in judges’ views:

“Yes, I want to do it again.” I will do it next year. “

There was an underworld dunk contest, won by Portland Trail Blazers guard Anferney Simmons. He managed to steal the show with his rim-kissing sting, the first ever Trail Blazer ever to win the competition.

