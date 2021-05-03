ENTERTAINMENT

Cast, Actress Name, Online Watch

Beauty Kakima ShortFilm Purplex: Cast, Actress Name, Online Watch

Purplex has released the trailer of a new web series featuring, Drama. Whose name is Watch Beauty Kakima Web Series Pur Plex Cast.

Today we will talk about the Watch Beauty Kakima Web Series Purplex Watch Online Star Cast Review Actress Name Full Episodes.

Beauty Kakima Web Series Story

Beauty Kakima is an upcoming Indian Hindi Language & Drama Web Series.

It will release through Purplex where you can watch online and HD download,

Star Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online

Web Series Name

▪Beauty Kakima Web Series (Purplex) 2021

Type

▪Web Series

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Purplex.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Hindi

Director

APBAPPA DASGUPTA

Beauty Kakima Cast, Actress Name

  • DEVANGI BHATTACHARYEA
  • JOY GUHA
  • SAMIRAN CHATTERJEE

Produced by

▪Purplex

▪All Episodes

Beauty Kakima Release Date PurPlex

Purplex Web series Releasing on 2021 Only Purplex ott App.

Official Trailer

Review Web series

Purplex.App is known for its hot web series. Purplex has launched its new web series trailer. Whose name is Beauty Kakima.

If you are fond of watching romantic web series, then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get a hot scene with romance.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then Beauty Kakima web series has the best acting among all actors.

This web series will be released on the Office Lee 2021 PurPlex application. The Taylor of the web series has created a stir on YouTube and people are very fond of the trailer of this web series.

This web series is going to be a web series worth your money. This web series will be full of hot scenes. By which your money will be recovered.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are liking to watch these short films more than films, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.

