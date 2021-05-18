Cast, Actress Name, Wiki, Online Watch

ENTERTAINMENT

Purplex has released the trailer of a new web series featuring, Drama. Whose name is Watch My Wife Short Film PurPlex Cast.

My Wife Short Film Story

My Wife is an upcoming Indian Bengali Language & Drama Web Series.

It will release through Purplex where you can watch online and HD download,

▪My Wife Short Film (Purplex) 2021

▪Web Series

▪OTT Purplex.APP Wahtc Online

▪Bengali

APBAPPA DASGUPTA

My Wife Cast, Actress Name

  • DEVANGI BHATTACHARYEA
  • JOY GUHA
  • SAMIRAN CHATTERJEE

▪Purplex

▪All Episodes

My Wife Release Date PurPlex

Purplex Web series Releasing on 2021 Only Purplex ott App.

Purplex.App is known for its hot web series. Purplex has launched its new web series trailer. Whose name is My Wife Short Film.

If you are fond of watching romantic web series, then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get a temper of hot scenes with romance.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then the My Wife Short Film web series has the best acting among all the actors.

This web series will be released on the Office Lee 2021 PurPlex application. The Taylor of the web series has created a stir on YouTube and people are loving the trailer of this web series.

This web series is going to be a web series worth your money. This web series will be full of hot scenes. By which your money will be recovered.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are liking to watch these short films more than films, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.

