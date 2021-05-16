Cast, Actress, Watch Online, Episode

Oho Gujrati App has released the trailer of a new web series featuring Romance. Whose name is Watch Kadak Mitthi Web Series Oho Gujrati Original.

Kadak Mitthi Web Series Story

Kadak Mitthi is an upcoming Indian Comedy, Drama, Gujrati Web Series.

It will release through the Oho Gujrati App And Official Website where you can watch online and HD download ,

Star Cast, Actress Name

Web Series Name

AkKadak Mitthi Season 1 Gujrati Web Series 2021

Type

▪Drama, Comedy

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Oho Gujrati.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Gujrati

Director

▪Anish Shah

Kadak Mitthi Actress Name

Aarti Patel as Mayuri Aarohi Patel as Shivangi

Produced by

HoOho Gujrati

▪All Episodes

Oho Gujrati Original Web series Releasing on 20th May 2021 Only Oho Gujrati ott App.

Official Trailer

Watch now

Review Web series

Oho Gujrati.App is known for its Comedy web series. Oho Gujrati has launched the trailer of his new web series.

Whose name is Kadak Mitthi. If you are fond of watching web series. This web series will be very special for you.

In this web series you will find a Tadka of Comedy Scenes with Gujrati. Which you will be happy to see.

If we talk about acting, then this web series has the best acting among all actors.

This web series will be released Oho Gujrati application on Office 20 May 2021.

Teller of the web series has created panic on YouTube

People are very fond of this web series trailer.

This web series is going to be a web series worth your money.

This web series will be full of hot scenes. By which your money will be recovered.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series

Whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are preferring to watch these short films more than films, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.