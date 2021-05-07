Cast, Crew, Real Name, Watch

Oho Gujrati App has released the trailer of a new web series featuring Romance. Whose name is Watch Vitthal Teedi Web Series Oho Gujrati Original.

Vitthal Teedi Web Series Story



Vitthal Teedi is an upcoming Indian Romance, Suspence, Gujrati Drama Web Series.

It will release through the Oho Gujrati App where you can watch online and HD download ,

Star Cast, Actress Name



Web Series Name

▪Vitthal Teedi – Chapter 1 Web Series 2021

Type

▪Drama, Suspenes, Mystery

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Oho Gujrati.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Gujrati

Director

▪Abhishek Jain

Vitthal Teedi Actress Name

Pratik Gandhi Jani’s yeast Prashant Barot Prem Gadhavi Brindra Trivedi Jagjeetsinh vadher Shraddha Dangar

Produced by

▪Nayan Jain, Abhishek Jain

Oho Gujrati Original Web series Releasing on 7th May 2021 Only Oho Gujrati ott App.

Oho Gujrati.App is known for its hot web series. Oho Gujrati has launched the trailer of his new web series.

Whose name is Vitthal Teedi. If you are fond of watching romantic web series. This web series will be very special for you.

In this web series, you will get a temper of hot scenes with romance. Which you will be happy to see.

If we talk about acting, then this web series has the best acting among all actors.

This web series will be released Oho Gujrati application on Office 7th May 2021.

