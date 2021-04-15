ENTERTAINMENT

Cast of Kundali Bhagya leaves for GOA; Sets of the show moved too – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

The wrath of COVID-19 is spreading all over the place and it looks like our tv trade is without doubt one of the worst hits. The state of affairs is frightening and with many individuals testing constructive once more, shoots are being placed on maintain. The makers are actually going to shift the taking pictures location quickly.

There are numerous reveals which have shifted their base to another metropolis to maintain taking pictures for episodes as Mumbai is now beneath full lockdown for 15 days.

One staff has already set the ball rolling and left for the shoot and it’s the staff of Kundali Bhagya.

The primary forged of Kundali Bhagya consisting of Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani, Ruhi Chaturvedi and others have already left for Goa. Some photos dropped in that confirmed the forged leaving for Goa on the airport as they had been all smiles-

F

We’re positive to witness so much many groups, forged and crew photos coming in quickly who’re leaving for his or her respective places.

Swapnil

Namaste, I’m a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a aptitude to play with phrases, I invigorate emotions by means of ideas, woven with phrases for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
15
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
14
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
9
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top