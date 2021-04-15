Cast of Kundali Bhagya leaves for GOA; Sets of the show moved too – TMT Updates

The wrath of COVID-19 is spreading all over the place and it looks like our tv trade is without doubt one of the worst hits. The state of affairs is frightening and with many individuals testing constructive once more, shoots are being placed on maintain. The makers are actually going to shift the taking pictures location quickly.

There are numerous reveals which have shifted their base to another metropolis to maintain taking pictures for episodes as Mumbai is now beneath full lockdown for 15 days.

One staff has already set the ball rolling and left for the shoot and it’s the staff of Kundali Bhagya.

The primary forged of Kundali Bhagya consisting of Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani, Ruhi Chaturvedi and others have already left for Goa. Some photos dropped in that confirmed the forged leaving for Goa on the airport as they had been all smiles-

We’re positive to witness so much many groups, forged and crew photos coming in quickly who’re leaving for his or her respective places.