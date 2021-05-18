Cast photos from the set of Money Heist 5 series went viral on social media

Fans all over the world were seen swinging at the recent click of Money Heist cast. , Actor luca peros, Who plays the role of Marseille in the Netflix show, Posted an exciting selfie on her Instagram account on the last day of shooting.

Co-star in Luca’s selfie Rasula Korbero, Itziar Ituno, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric And Howick Ketcharian Are included.

Luca Peros has repeatedly posted photos from the set of Money Heist, And his new post is making fans happy.

Netflix recently announced that shooting for the fifth and final season of Money Heist was over. Shared the news via a streaming social media post with a picture of the entire cast.

The show’s cast and director have been sharing emotional notes on social media since the shooting was over.

While Netflix recently revealed that Money Heist 5 Premiere of 2021 Will be the last, Actor वारlvaro Morte, Who plays The Professor, Shared during an Instagram live that the release date has not yet been confirmed.

10-Episode money heist season 5 Co-directed by Jesus Coleman, Koldo Serra and Alex Rodrigo have done