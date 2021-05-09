Cast, Real Name, Wiki, Watch Online, Episo

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Liv has released the trailer of a new web series featuring, Drama. Whose name is Maharani Web Series Sony Liv Cast.

Today we will talk about the Watch Maharani Web Series, Sony Liv, Watch Online, Star Cast, Review, Actress Name, Full Episodes.

Maharani Web Series Story

Maharani is an upcoming Indian Hindi Language & Drama Web Series.

The web series produced by Subhash Kapoor is directed by Karan Sharma and co-produced by Naren Kumar.

The series stars Huma Qureshi as the heroine and alongside Soham Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Pramod Pathak.

It will release through Sony Liv where you can watch online and HD download,

Star Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online

Web Series Name

▪Maharani Web Series (Sony Liv) 2021

Type

▪Web Series, Political, Drama

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Sony Liv.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Hindi

Director

AranKaran Sharma

Maharani Cast, Actor, Actress Name

  • Huma Qureshi
  • Sohum Shah |
  • Amit Sial
  • Vineet Kumar
  • Pramod Pathak
  • Kani Kusruti
  • Inaam ul haq
  • Sushil Pandey
  • Atul Tiwari
  • Aashiq Hussain
  • Kannan Arunachalam
  • Harish Khanna

Produced by

▪Ankit Jain

▪All Episodes

Release Date Sony Liv

Sony Liv Web series Releasing on 28th May 2021 Only Sony Liv ott App.

Official Trailer

Review Web series

SonyLiv.App is known for its Movie And Web Series. Sony Liv has launched its new web series trailer. Whose name is Maharani.

If you are fond of watching Political Drama web series then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get political temper with Drama.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then the Maharani web series has the best acting among all the actors.

The Sony Liv application will be released on Maharani web series Office 20 May 2021. The Taylor of the web series has created panic on YouTube, people are very fond of the trailer of this web series.

This web series is going to be a web series worth your money. This web series will be full of political Drama. By which your money will be recovered.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are liking to watch these short films more than films, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.

