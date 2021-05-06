Cast, Roles, Start Date, Real Names

Chhoti Jathani is a Punjabi serial from Zee Punjabi. It is the story of a bold girl married to an elite family.

It will be available on the Zee Punjabi channel and the Zee5 app to watch online. The start date is 31 May and the telecast time is 7.30 PM.

Today We Will Talk About The Tv Serial (Zee Punjabi) 2021 Cast, Roles, Start Date, Story, Telecast Time, Real Names and More

Chhoti Jathani Tv Serial Story



The plot revolves around a newly married couple. The new bride takes bold decisions as she enters the house.

She is ready to lead the house though she has to face opposition from the relatives.

This serial cast has Seerat Kapoor etc. It involves the story of a Newly-Married girl.

Tv Serial Cast Name



Mandeep Manu

Seerat kapoor

Gurjeet Channi

Tv Serial Start Date

▪31 May 2021 Zee Punjabi

Telecast Time



▪Monday to Friday at 7.30 PM Zee Punjabi