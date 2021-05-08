ENTERTAINMENT

Cast, Start Date, Real Names

Sree Krishna Bhakto Meera Serial Star Jalsha: Cast, Start Date, Real Names

Sree Krishna Bhakto Meera is a Bengali serial from Star Jalsha. It is the story of a devotee of Lord Krishna.

It will be available on the Star Jalsha channel and the Disney+ Hotstar App to watch online. The start date is 24 May and the telecast time is 9.30 PM.

Today We Will Talk About The Tv Serial (Star Jalsha) 2021 Cast, Roles, Start Date, Story, Telecast Time, Real Names and More

Sree Krishna Bhakto Meera Tv Serial Story

The Story revolves around the life of Meera. She is a sincere devotee of Lord Krishna. Her life takes a new turn as the Lord enters and makes it better.

Sree Krishna Bhakto Meera Tv serial cast has Debadrita Basu etc. It involves a deep devotee of Lord Krishna and changes in her life.

Tv Serial Cast Name

  • Prarabdhi Singha as Lord Krishna
  • Debadrita Basu as Meera
  • Arshiya Mukherjee

Tv Serial Start Date

▪24 May (2021) Star Jalsha

Sree Krishna Bhakto Meera Telecast Time

▪Monday to Friday at 9.30 PM

This TV serial depicts how Meerabai devoted her entire life to worshiping Lord Krishna so that she could get one step closer to him.

Initially, he married Ratan Singh in the name of Lord Krishna after which he was ill-treated by family members. Later, he left the path of married life and on his way to find his true choice Lord Krishna. Has gone.

The entire serial will showcase his entire life journey and challenges in front of Meerabai to find his Krishna devotion.

The release date of the show is 24 May at 9.30 Pm. However, Shri Krishna Bhakto Meera is expected to be aired from May 2021.

