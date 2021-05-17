ENTERTAINMENT

Prothom Ripu Web Series Purplex: Cast, Wiki, Actress, Watch Online, Role

Purplex has released the trailer of a new web series featuring, Drama. Whose name is Watch Prothom Ripu Web Series Bangali PurPlex Cast.

Today we will talk about the Watch Prothom Ripu Bangali Purplex Web Series Watch Online Star Cast Review Actress Name Full Episodes.

Prothom Ripu Web Series Story

Prothom Ripu is an upcoming Indian Hindi Language & Drama Bangali Movie.

It will release through Purplex where you can watch online and HD download,

Star Cast, Actress Real Name, Watch Online

Web Series Name

▪Prothom Ripu Web Series (Purplex) 2021

Type

▪Web Series

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Purplex.APP Wahtc Online

Language

Bangali

Director

▪ARINDAM CHATTERJEE

Prothom Ripu Web Series Cast, Actress Name

  • KAUSHIK NAG
  • PRIYNAKA PANDIT
  • MELISSA DAWSON
  • SHAON HALDER
  • ABHIJIT DAS
  • RAKTIM GHOSAL

Produced by

▪Purplex

▪All Episodes

Prothom Ripu Release Date PurPlex

Purplex Web series Releasing on May 2021 Only Purplex ott App.

Official Trailer

Watch Now

Review Web series

Purplex.App is known for its hot web series. Purplex has launched its new web series trailer. Whose name is Prothom Ripu.

If you are fond of watching romantic web series, then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get a temper of hot scenes with romance.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then the Prothom Ripu web series has the best acting among all the actors.

This web series will be released on the Office Lee 2021 PurPlex application. The Taylor of the web series has created a stir on YouTube and people are loving the trailer of this web series.

This web series is going to be a web series worth your money. This web series will be full of hot scenes. By which your money will be recovered.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are preferring to watch these short films more than films, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.

