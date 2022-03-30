Casualty boss speaks on the show’s future as Holby City ends

holby city Started as a spin-off of Accident And now, after 23 years, on Tuesday (March 29) giving a powerful and emotional farewell to fans, it has come to an end.

The cast shared some touching goodbye messages and photos on social media, while the BBC posted a behind-the-scenes video and a ‘best of’ compilation.

Now, Accident The owners have sent a message in memory of the end of holbyAnd promised to light a fire in memory of the play.

“It breaks hearts that our dear sister shows, holby cityTonight was over,” the message reads.

BBC

Connected: holby city The disastrous twist aired in the final episode — but did you spot the hidden meaning?

“For over twenty years we have loved our hospital with our friends…