LATEST

Cat Spa Day: All Fun Memories About Chase’s Rest Day – TMT Daily

Posted on
Cat Spa Day: All Fun Memories About Chase's Rest Day - Film Daily
Loading...

We had no idea how much we needed a video of a cat relaxing in a home spa to date. Video of a cat named Chase enjoying a spa day with cucumbers in his eyes, which is the best content on the internet right now, and we are fully alive to it. Here are all the best Twitter memes about this kitty’s rest day.

Who’s the Chase Cat?

Tiktokar Fafi Farah and her husband Karim Khalil run a social media account @DontStopMeowing for their three adorable cats, Sky, Chase, and Millie, who are instantly beloved by the Internet. Furr told Buzzfeed News: “When we started our channel during the Quarantine last year, we did not expect it to be the way it was. But we found that we are at our house and spending too much time with our cats, and as we grew our social media, we also fell madly in love. We are connected to them.

When asked about Spot Day, which has now been viewed more than 50 million times on Tiktok, Furha explained: “What surprised me was [was] To find out how much fun Chase was having. He, in fact, preferred to sit on the bed with cucumbers on his eyes, and this put him to sleep. I was like, What? this is madness

For cats, a spa day is not completely out of the ordinary. Farha elaborated: “They are super spoiled. They have their own small room and courtyard. They go out in enclosed areas. They are super pampered, and have got a lot of toys. People are always sending them toys. “

2021 vibe

One Twitter user was watching Chase’s screenshot over-the-end and said he had a new vibe for 2021, and we can all relate. If anything resembles Chase’s spa experience in 2021, we’re in for a very solid year.

Jealous of this cat

This Twitter user responded to the original video with GIF saying how upset they are that a cat is living a better life than them. We fully feel their suffering.

live life

Another person shared a clip from Chase’s video doing a chest massage, and we’re dying a lot of jealousy. What we have to do is just to be one Helpless catThe Serious question.

Throwing shadows

What does this meme look like when Chase was interrupted by her relaxing spa day.

No fun

Some Twitter users also criticized Fifi Furha for interfacing Chase’s Spa Experience, And. . . Points were created.

The calm before the storm

A man watched the moment before Furr interrupted Chase’s peace.

Mentally stable cat

Yet another man made a meme to remember the fact that Chase doesn’t care in the world. Why can’t we all live like Chase?

Fighter cat

Another Twitter user created Hilarious meme Showing how Chase felt inside when his peace was disturbed.

It seems that Chase content is only growing, and we are super excited to get more glimpses into the life of our favorite region. And if he can inspire us more about living a better, more quiet life – then that’s just a huge plus.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
929
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
855
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
748
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
721
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
708
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
686
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });