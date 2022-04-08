Catch Me Now – Johnny Logan & Dara Bryan Live Tonight

Over the course of 15 days, seven celeb pilgrims – Lawrence Llewellyn-Bowen, Monty Panesar, Nick Hever, Scarlett Moffatt, Shazia Mirza, Louisa Klein and Will Bailey – follow in the footsteps of St. Columba, a sixth-century Irish monk. A journey that starts in Donegal and ends at Iona.

late late show

RTE One, 9.35 pm

Dara Bryan will be on his current comedy tour ‘So… We Were We?’ on The Tonight Show. Will come to talk about And the joy of being back on stage after two years of speeding home.

Johnny Logan will perform live to mark the first anniversary of the death of Shay Healy.

Marty Morrissey will discuss why this year is a big experiment for the GAA and why he’ll be giving clubs and counties across the country their huge…