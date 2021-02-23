ENTERTAINMENT

Catch the ghost with ‘Ghost Police’ in the theater on this day!

Posted on

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starrer film ‘Bhoot Police’ has now got a release date. The film blends horror with comedy and will be released in theaters on 10 September 2021.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, ‘Bhoot Police ‘ Previously featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal, but later the cast was changed and now stars Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline, Yami and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. The film has so far been shown to be adventurous and will be filled with humor.

‘Bhoot Police’ is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani and Akshay Puri, with Jaya Turani working as co-producer. It will be presented by Tips Industries Ltd. in association with 12th Street Entertainment.

Check the official announcement 👇

The film was shot in the panoramic landscape of Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh. Get ready to laugh and catch ghosts with ‘Ghost Police’ in theaters on 10 September 2021.

