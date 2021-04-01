ENTERTAINMENT

Catch up on all the terrifying Kaiju movies with these streaming services – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Catch up on all the terrifying Kaiju movies with these streaming services – Film Daily

With the latest Kaiju film Godzilla vs. Kong out on HBO Max and in select theatres this week, we wanted to explore other terrifyingly giant monsters in movies from the Kaiju genre and where on the internet they can be streamed. But first, what are Kaiju movies?

Kaiju or Kaijū is a Japanese word meaning “strange beast” and movies contributing to the Kaiju genre have just that and only a little more. According to Wikipedia, “the term Kaiju can refer to the giant monsters themselves, which are usually depicted attacking major cities and engaging the military, or other kaiju, in battle.” Expectedly, the first Kaiju film happens to be 1954’s Godzilla.

What’s even more interesting about the genre is how Kaiju characters are often regarded as metaphors. For example, Godzilla’s character serves as a metaphor for nuclear weapons and reflects the fears of post-war Japan following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki.

Some notable Kaiju movies that are worth bingeing are Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964), Invasion of the Astro-Monster (1965), Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991), King Kong (2005), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and many more.

Here’s where you can catch some of these Kaiju movies.

Contents hide
1 HBO Max
2 Criterion Channel
3 Starz by Amazon
4 Pipes
5 Crackle

HBO Max

Including the brand-new Godzilla vs. Kong release, HBO Max is the best streamer for covering Kaiju titles – specifically, the Godzilla franchise. While the franchise has around thirty six movies in total, more than fifteen of those Kaiju movies are on HBO Max – thanks to Warner Bros.’ deal with Criterion.

Aside from the Godzilla franchise; Rodan, The War of the Gargantuas, The X from Outer Space, Kwaidan, and House are some of the available Kaiju movies on HBO Max.

The paid subscription for HBO Max costs $14.99 per month with access to the latest movie releases.

Criterion Channel

The Criterion Channel, the streaming platform created by the popular home video label, features the entire Showa’s Godzilla series, save for King Kong vs. Godzilla. All the movies on the Criterion Channel are available in Japanese with English subtitles, and some with English dubs.

Other Kaiju movies like The X from Outer Space; Goké, Body Snatcher from Hell; The Living Skeleton; Genocide; Kwaidan; House; Princess from the Moon; and Jellyfish Eyes are also available on Criterion Channel in Japanese with English subtitles.

The Criterion Channel has a fourteen-day free trial with a $10.99 monthly rate after.

Starz by Amazon

With Amazon offering a limited time deal for the Starz channel through Amazon Prime Video, there’s a large selection of Kaiju movies available on the new streaming extension. Classic Godzilla films like Godzilla (1967), Destroy All Monsters (1968), All Monsters Attack (1969), Godzilla vs. Megalon (1973), and Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974).

Right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can sign up for a Starz extension at $2.99 per month for your first six months, normally $8.99 per month.

Pipes

Tubi has a dizzying amount of content including Destroy All Monsters & Cucumbers, all of the Showa Gamera sequels, and more. The best part is, you can stream it for free (albeit the ad insertions.)

Some Kaiju movies are available with English subtitles in the closed captions while some captions are burned in.

Crackle

Crackle, the long-running free streamer associated with Sony, hosts nearly every Toho Godzilla movie the company has the rights to plus 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Sign up on Crackle to create your account. Connect to your smart TVs and other devices to Crackle, and watch the best Kaiju movies for free of cost.

Where do you watch some of your favorite Kaiju movies? Let us know in the comments!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top