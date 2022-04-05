Catching the Vive in a hurry, Maple Leafs’ Matthews proves ‘there are no limits’

TAMPA – Rick Wave would like to be in the building when Auston Matthews broke his own record.

Well, Leafs Legend may need to try and catch a last-minute flight to Florida, because at the rate Matthew is rolling in, the torch won’t wait until it has passed by the end of this road trip.

“Definitely impressive, but I wouldn’t go down the road,” Wive wrote. “I’ll see them when they come back.”

Matthews overtook No. 52, trailed No. 53, and took on No. 54 on Monday, giving the Toronto Maple Leafs a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Salutes rained down on enemy snow, and Vive finally found some company in his penthouse after 40 years alone at the top.

“To be in the same sentence as a guy like Rick Wives means a lot and …