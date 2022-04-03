Catherine Dorian will leave politics in the fall

Solidarity MNA Katherine Dorian will leave politics to focus on her artistic career, without promoting the social causes that are close to her heart.

The United MP for the ride in the Quebec region confirmed she would not run again, at the end of a more than 10-minute “love letter to the people of Tachereau” published Friday evening on her Facebook page. Not in the next provincial election. MTo me Dorian was elected to Taschereau in 2018 and currently holds several roles within Quebec Solidaire, including spokesperson for the party for culture and communication as well as transportation.

“Thanks for the energy of the fight. I will never forget it, ”M.To me Dorian, walked away, while Sol Zanetti, by his side, …