Catholics celebrate Palm Sunday today.

With blessing masses, this Sunday the Catholic flock will begin to experience Holy Week. The first activities began yesterday, in San Pedro y San Pablo Parish, boys and girls of the Catechism together with their Catechists participated in the way of the Children’s Cross, and later the mass was organized. There was also a blessing mass for branches in the chapel of María Inmaculada, in the 8 de Decimbre neighborhood, and for San Cayetano in the Constitución neighbourhood.
Meanwhile, from 10 am today, there will be support and blessings of the branches. Mass will take place in the Cristo Obrero Chapel at 10 p.m.; At the same time, in the Nuestra Seora de Lujan chapel in the gas plant neighborhood, a procession with bouquets will be held, followed by a mass.
At 10.30 in the Chowk…
