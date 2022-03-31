‘Cato’ Guadalupe highlights Christian Cueva’s pass for Gianluca Lapadula’s goal in Peru vs Peru. Paraguay

‘Cato’ tells of the passing of ‘Aladdino’ in Peruvian victory.

Luis Guadeloupe demonstrated his faith in Peru national team in all these Qatar 2022 qualifying, ‘Cato’ followed ‘Bicolor’ to Barranquilla and Montevideo and this time they had to celebrate again but at home. Former football player talks after qualifying for playoffs and praises his friend’s pass Christian Cave,

“Grateful to the boys, the technical command and the public with that wonderful compartment. It was a day that will be remembered by all Peruvians”, he announced to the GOLPERU cameras.

The figure for ‘Cut’ Peru vs Peru was consulted. Paraguay, but he persists with the team’s performance. “To be honest, I am happy with all the players…