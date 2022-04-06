Caudry factory banned pizza production after deaths from E.coli bacteria

Following several serious cases of contamination of children by the Escherichia coli bacterium, and possibly deaths associated with consumption of these products, the Prefect of the North has banned the production of pizza at the Boutoni factory in Caudry.

“Industrial activity of food production in connection with the factory’s two pizza production lines” has ceased, can we read in a prefectural decree issued on 1 April that AFP was able to consult, confirms information from the chain’s Duck .

The decision follows “two intensive sanitation inspections” conducted on March 22 and 29 by agents of the Departmental Directorate of Population Protection (DDPP) and the Directorate General for the Suppression of Competition, Consumption and Fraud (DGCCRF) in the North,…