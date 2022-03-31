Cause, what is the disease?

American actor Bruce Willis must end his career at the age of 67 as he suffers from aphasia. Aphasia refers to a loss of language. Among the most famous: Broca and Wernicke’s aphasia. The first reason is stroke. What are the specific symptoms? What to do ? What are the treatments?
[Mise à jour le 31 mars 2022 à 09h02] Old 67 years old, american actor Bruce Wills ends his career with an aphasia that prevents him from continuing his profession as an actor. ,Our dear Bruce has had some health problems and is Recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. So, and after careful consideration, Bruce is leaving the career that meant so much to him.”written on instagram A message signed by his daughter Rumer Glen Willis, the actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis, as well as…
