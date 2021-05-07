Caution: These patients are more at risk from corona infection, eyesight is going on!

In this phase of the corona epidemic, every human is troubled and is struggling with the risk of disease, but the risk of corona infection is slightly higher for the diabetic patients. In fact, after diabetic corona infection, there have been incidents of loss of eyesight in some diabetic patients.

In fact, if diabetes patients get corona infection then they will be given steroid in treatment like the rest of the corona patients, the intake of steroids increases the risk of developing fungal infections in diabetes patients. In many cases this fungal infection accumulates near the veins of the eye.

This causes a disease called mucoramycosis in patients. In which due to fungus infection, blood flow is obstructed in the central retinal artery of the patient, due to which the light of the eye can go on forever.