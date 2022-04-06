Cavaliers freefall continues with significant damage to Low Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell after surrendering for the fourth time in five games. 120-115 Damage to Orlando Magic. The Cavs simply blew it up against the worst-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, giving it their last chance to compete for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

The first season saw what used to be one of the formerly most acclaimed defensive teams, making a complete 180-degree turn since losing the opening frontcourt tandem to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, allowing for the league’s worst ranking. After hit a new low. Offense for having so many points.

Building up an opening two-point lead to open the game, Cleveland took his foot off the pedal, allowing the home team to…


