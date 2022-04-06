Cavaliers freefall continues with significant damage to Low Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers shot themselves in the foot with significant damage

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell after surrendering for the fourth time in five games. 120-115 Damage to Orlando Magic. The Cavs simply blew it up against the worst-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, giving it their last chance to compete for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

The first season saw what used to be one of the formerly most acclaimed defensive teams, making a complete 180-degree turn since losing the opening frontcourt tandem to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, allowing for the league’s worst ranking. After hit a new low. Offense for having so many points.

Building up an opening two-point lead to open the game, Cleveland took his foot off the pedal, allowing the home team to…