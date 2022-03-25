LATEST

Cavaliers vs. Raptors prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 24 best bets from proven computer model

Posted on
Cavaliers vs. Raptors prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 24 best bets from proven computer model

Eastern Conference playoff contenders face off at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors aim to end a three-game home loss streak while hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. Toronto is 40–32 on aggregate and 17–16 at home, with Cleveland going 18–18 at road games and 41–31 for the entire season. Malachi Flynn (hamstring) is out for Toronto, with Ozzy Anunobi (finger) and Gary Trent Jr (leg) listed as suspects. Jarrett Allen (finger), Rajon Rondo (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) are out for Cleveland.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as the five-point home favorite, and the tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Vegas thinks the total number of points, or over-unders, is 215 at the latest…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top