LATEST

Cavani has been talking about transfer as Solskjaer admits Man United doubts

Avatar
By
Posted on
Manchester United have an option to extend Cavani’s deal for another year

Edinson Cavani is unsure about staying at Manchester United, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted.

The United striker has scored seven goals in 28 appearances this term, but is out of contract at the end of the season.

Manchester United have an option to extend Cavani’s deal for another year

Getty

Manchester United have an option to extend Cavani’s deal for another year

Despite impressing in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, Cavani hasn’t settled in Manchester and is being linked with a return to South America.

United boss Solskjaer said on Friday: “I’ve kept in touch with Edi of course.

“We keep an open dialogue and he’s still unsure what he wants to do next season, which I find fine.

“It’s not been easy year either for him or the rest of the world, this season, so he still wants time to make his mind up.”

Cavani looks set to play a big role in Manchester United’s run-in with Anthony Martial sidelined with a knee injury.

Solskjaer is adamant the 34-year-old will continue to give his all for the club.

Cavani has been in and out of Manchester United’s starting XI this season

AFP

Cavani has been in and out of Manchester United’s starting XI this season

He added: “I’m very sure we will get the good version of Edinson for the rest of the season.

“He knows this is the business end of season, where we fight for the Europa League trophy and we can see the end line in the league.

“Only eight games left and you’re thinking about where you’re going to end up. He’s been so positive in and around the place, he’s been great to have.

“He’s been working hard now to get fit and we’ve got him. Now hopefully we can keep him fit for the next six or seven weeks.”

Should Cavani exit United, he could well join Boca Juniors.

Marcos Rojo, the former United defender, playing for the Argentine club and revealed he has been in touch with Cavani about joining him there.

“Yes, I spoke with him, I speak with him a lot,” he told ESPN Argentina.

“We haven’t been together for long in Manchester, only four or five months, but he’s a great person, and let’s hope for a second connection.

“It’s important that great players such as Cavani, who is a historic player for Uruguay and played in lots of important clubs, want to come and play for Boca.

“I think that speaks very well for the club, and for Argentinian football.”

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView"); .

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
821
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
818
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
790
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
767
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
760
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
710
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
646
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
645
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top