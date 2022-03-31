Cawthorne draws criticism from Republicans on cocaine and orgies

Mr. Cawthorne has the advantage of widespread name recognition in the field of challengers who, with a few exceptions, have raised the very little money needed to become better known. He also has the backing of Mr Trump, whom Mr Cawthorne identified on Saturday as “a person who gives me advice.”

An internal poll of potential Republican voters this month for a Cawthorne rival showed Congressmen leading the field with 52 percent and 17 percent undecided. “Cawthorne is right on the bubble of 50 percentage points; Office bearers who slip below this during the election campaign are in danger,” wrote Glenn Bolger, a top Republican pollster who conducted the poll.

Mr Cawthorne did himself no favors last year when he announced he would be running in a new district near the state’s largest city, Charlotte. Political…