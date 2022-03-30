Cawthorne’s orgy, Coke’s comment sparks uproar in Freedom Caucus

The leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus said that Rep. Madison Cawthorne should oust fellow Republicans, claiming he invited her to an orgasm and snorted cocaine in front of her.

Freedom Caucus President Scott Perry said he plans to talk to caucus member Cawthorne about comments he made in a podcast comparing Capitol Hill culture to the Netflix series “House of Cards.”

“I think it’s important, if you’re going to say something like that to name names,” Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, said of Cawthorne in an interview. politician,

As Politico reports, comments from the 26-year-old new member of Congress, Cawthorne, led some members of the Freedom Caucus to suggest that he should be kicked out of the group.

Perry wouldn’t say if…