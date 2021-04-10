CBA League 2020-21 Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks BD vs ZL Live Score

Today’s dream 11 predictions will be for the team Zhejiang Guangsha Lions (ZL) and team Beijing Ducks (BD) who are going to play the 45th match of CBA League 2020-21. The match is scheduled to be played at 05:00 pm. There is a probability of team SL winning today’s match. Let’s have a line to the team BD who has played a total of 44 matches in the League. The team has lost 21 matches and won 23 matches in the tournament. Recently they have played a match on 24th March against the team Guangdong where the team has scored 89 points and the opponent team bandaged to score 94 points and defeated team BD.

The team is at the second position in the league standings. If we talk about team SL. The team has played a total of 46 matches in the league where they have won 26 matches and lost 20 matches in the tournament. The team has previously played a match on 27th March against the team Shenzhen Aviators where they have scored 103 points and the opponent team stuck at 99 points and won the match. Let’s see who is going to win today’s match.

BD vs ZL Live Score:

Match: BD vs ZL CBA League 2020-21

Date: 9th April 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

Venue: China

Beijing Ducks (BD) Squad:

Jiang Peng Duang, Xiaohui Wang, Ziming Fan, Taruike Jainiyou, XiaoYu Liu, Lin Chang, Shuo Fang, Justin Hamilton, MuHao Li, YanXi Zhu, Xiaochuan Zhai, Chou Yi-Hsiang, Jonathan Gibson, Cairen Zhang, Zanyu Chen, Sun CHenran , Jianyi Li, Ali Yang, Zhou Zhang

Zejiang Guangsha Lions (ZL) Squad:

Nick Young, Feng Xin, Xiao Wu, Miroslav Raduljica, Sun Minghui, Sun Minghui, Jinxiao Li, Jinglong Li, Zhu Junlong, Du Jinlun, Zhou Ji, Jinqiu Hu, Kay Felder, Sun Chunpeng, Wilson Chandler, Jianyi Zhao, Jiaren Zhao , Tian Zehao

BD Vs ZL Dream 11 Prediction:

The team Zhejiang Guangsha Lions is leading team in the CBA League who had secured the first position in the league standings. The team had played a match on 26th March against the team Zhejiang Golden Bulls where the opponent team scored 100 points and team SL stuck at 90 points and lost the match.

The team Beijing Ducks had played a match on 26th March against the team Shanghai Sharks where the opponent team managed to score 94 points and team BD about 104 points and won the match. Let’s see if team BD succeeded to break it’s losing streak of not. To know more about this article stay connected to us.