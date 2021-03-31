ENTERTAINMENT

CBA League 2020-21 | Dream11 Team Prediction | ZL vs SL Live Score | Top Picks Lineups Squads

Finally, a match of Chinese Basketball League will be played between team Zhejiang Lions and Shanxi Loongs on 31st March Wednesday. The match will be started at 6:00 PM and will be played in China. Today’s prediction will be based on the previously played matches of the team. The team Zhejiang is at the 2nd position in the league standings. They have played a total of 45 matches in the league where they have lost 15 matches and won 30 matches in the tournament. On the other side, team Shanxi Loongs has played a total of 45 matches where they have won 22 matches and lost 23 matches in the CBA League. Let’s see who is going to win today.

Match: ZL vs SL CBA League 2020-21
Date: 31st March
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: China

Zhejiang Lions Squad:

Jinxiao Li, Jinglong Li, Yujia Wu, Ruoyu Su, Tianyi Zhao, Jinqiu Hu, Yuan Chenyun, Zheng Liu, Jiayi Zhao, Yanhao Zhao, Du Jinlun, Zhu Junlong, Jiren Zhao, Sun Minghui

Shanxi Loongs Squad:

Liu Guangcen, Chunqing Liu, Pengfei Yan, Zhang Zelong, Junwei Ren, Zhijiang Xing, Hanjun Chang, Helin Teng, Tian Guisen, Shuai Yuan, Guo Xiaopeng, Zhao Bao Ge, Wei Meng

ZL vs SL Dream 11 Prediction:

The team ZL has scored a total of 4744 in the league and secured 2nd position. The team SL has scored 4524 points and secured 4th position in the league standing. Hu Jinqiu will be the defender player of the team and also chose for the captaincy. he has scored 23 points in the last match and also appeared in each match of the league. He has at least scored more than 20 in each match. Sun Minghui will be one of the most deserving players to play today as he has scored 25 scored in the last match. He is more likely to be the vice-captain in this match.

Ren Junwei will be the key player in Zhejiang Lions as he has scored well in the last matches. He can also be a captain of the team Zijiang Lions. Zhao Yanhao and Li Jinglong will be the defender played for the team Zhejiang Lions. Team Yuan Chenyun has to sit on the bench as he will not be participating in this match. Shuai Yuanis has also lost a chance to play today’s match and will not be seen in this match. Helin Teng will be his replacement in the match. Stay tuned to know who will win this match. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

