CBA League BRF vs GLL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad Preview & Picks

The CBA 2021 is going to host Beijing Royal Fighters up against their rival team Guangzhou Long Lions on Sunday. The two teams will start their face-off at 05:30 PM IST at the venue of China. As of now, the team BRF is at the 12th position while the team GLL is at the 14th position in the league’s point table. Both the teams need to improve their current form as both will have a face-off after losing in their previous match.

Beijing Royal Fighters vs Guangzhou Long Lions Preview

The team Beijing Royal Fighters has faced defeat in their last match in which they have score 96 points against their opponent Qingdao who has scored 108 points to win the game, and BRF lost by 99-108 scores. Previous to this match, the team Jiangsu Dragons has gained a victory over their opponent team Beijing Royal Fighters by 80-105 scores. They are currently placed at the 12th spot in the point table after winning 23 games out of their total performed 49 matches. Meanwhile, the team Guangzhou has lost their last two matches before joining this match on Sunday. Their last match was against their opponent Xinjiang, in which GLL lost by 93-110 scores. Previous to this, the team Guangzhou faced defeat against Jilin by 95-120 scores. On the other hand, team Guangzhou is positioned at the 14th spot in the league standings. As of now, they have played 49 matches and has won 21 out of these.

BRF vs GLL Team Squads

Beijing Royal Fighters Squads

Joe Young, Salah Mejri, Sun Yue, Andrew Harrison, Bolong Meng, Shaojie Wang, Jinlong Chen, Yifan Hou, Gen Li, Zirui Wang, Changdong Yu, Fan Zhang, Xiangbin Wang, Zhu Zhaojing, Yong Ma, Ekpe Udoh, Yuchen Zou , Kaiwen Luo, Yanbo Shi, Tonglin Sun, Li Rui, Li Jiaheng

Guangzhou Long Lions Squads

Junjian He, Ying Chun Chen, Zhun Zheng, Yuezhuo Gu, Haofeng Sun, Han Delong, Hongyu Ning, Guangchang Miao, Kun Si, Yuheng Tian, ​​Kai Guo, Isaac Haas, Mingyang Sun, Yongpeng Zhang, Yanman Zhao, Yanzhe Li, Mingru Jia, Zhanwei Zhang, Zhu Mingzhen, Marreese Speights, Dallas Moore, Zhengbo Wang, Fengbo Liu, Tianyi Yao, Lei Fu, Li Qingxiang

Winner Prediction

In their recent five meetings where Beijing Royal Fighters has faced-off Guangzhou Long Lions in the league, the team GLL has gained success three times while BRF won two times out of these. Based on the current form, team GLL is also ahead here as they have won three and lost only two games in their past five matches (LLWWW). Meanwhile, team BRF in their recent five matches has gained victory only one time and los the remaining four games (LWLLL). Though, Beijing Royal Fighters is ahead of Guangzhou Long Lions in the point table, however, their current form is not on their side which will disadvantage them in this match. In the meantime, GLL is currently performing well as compared to BRF, so they might grab the victory in this upcoming match.