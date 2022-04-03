CBBC star Chelsea Whibbly dies at 29 after long cystic fibrosis battle

The actress, best known for starring in Dani House and Sadie J, died on Saturday at the age of 29 after being taken to hospital in Southampton.

“This morning Chelsea took a rapid turn for the worse and became unresponsive,” her husband Glynn announced on social media.

“It is with the utmost regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest Chelsea passed away at 2.45 pm today.

“It was very fast and she didn’t feel any pain. I know you all would like to send your condolences, but we want you to please limit it to the comments below at this very critical time.”

He later posted an emotional tribute to his wife on social media, saying the situation seemed like a “terrible dream”.

“I can’t put into words the heartache I feel now…