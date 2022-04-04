CBBC star dies of cystic fibrosis: Chelsea Whibbly’s death announced through tribute

Glyn Whibble announced Chelsea’s death via heartfelt tribute on Facebook. Photo: Glyn Whibbly.

It was announced on social media that CBBC Star Chelsea Whibbly has passed away at the age of 30 after a long battle with cystic fibrosis. Whibley was taken to a hospital in Southampton on Saturday, before passing away on Sunday morning.

Here’s more about the TV star and how he died.

CBBC star dies of cystic fibrosis

“This morning Chelsea took a rapid turn for the worse and became unresponsive,” her husband Glynn wrote on social media on Sunday, April 3. “It is with the utmost regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest Chelsea passed away at 2.45 pm today.