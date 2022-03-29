CBD asked to evacuate as flood waters rise in northern rivers

Between 80 and 140 mm of rain is possible for six hours, which can reach up to 200 mm in coastal areas and ranges. From 24 hours to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Tweed Heads recorded 275mm and Kingscliffe 259mm. Meanwhile, the Gold Coast recorded 307 mm, the site’s heaviest rainfall since 2005.

A Buddhist monk, who is part of a group visiting flood-hit areas and donating money to victims, walks past a pile of rubble in the Lismore central business district on Tuesday morning. Credit:Getty Images

The evacuation follows a major flooding event in south-east Queensland and NSW earlier this month that resulted in the death of 22 people.

One of the hardest-hit areas during the deadly flood event, which occurred from late February to early March, was Lismore after the Wilsons River reached…