CBI questions ACP cited by Param Bir as likely witness | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: The CBI is learnt to have questioned a Mumbai police ACP who was cited as a potential witness by former police commissioner Param One Singh in his complaint alleging a Rs 100 crore extortion bid by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, reports Rajshekhar Jha.
Singh has mentioned chats with ACP Sanjay Patil who purportedly details the number of bars in Mumbai and the money to be extorted from them per month. Patil is a key figure in the entire saga and a lot depends on the outcome of his questioning, sources said.
Within 72 hours of registering a complaint in connection with the Bombay HC order to probe the corruption-related allegations levelled by Singh, CBI is learnt to have questioned and recorded the statements of at least four people till Thursday.
As first reported by TOI, the agency first recorded Singh’s statement on Wednesday. The agency also questioned him on Thursday. The CBI also recorded the statement of Patil whom Singh had mentioned in his complaint and cited interactions with. The other two are API Sachin Waze and complainant Jaishri Patil. Singh and Waze are learnt to have stood by their earlier statements. The former reiterated and further detailed what he said in his complaint and the “encounter cop” is learnt to have stood by his statement to the NIA.

