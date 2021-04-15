CBS announces broadcasters for SRX season, including Lindsay Czarniak, Allen Bestwick, Brad Daugherty, Matt Yocum

On Wednesday, CBS Sports activities introduced the broadcasters that may be calling the debut season of the Famous person Racing Expertise (SRX) this summer time.

The six-event sequence, which begins on June twelfth, will even have a former driver working as an analyst. Allen Bestwick and Brad Daugherty will function the first broadcast group for every race, with Lindsay Czarniak working because the sequence’ host and Matt Yocum as pit reporter.

As for these driver analysts, three ex-drivers will work two races apiece. Danica Patrick will work the primary two, whereas James Hinchcliffe works the third and sixth and Dario Franchitti works the fourth and fifth.

Right here’s the total schedule, with all occasions airing on the CBS broadcast community and streaming on Paramount+. All occasions will air on Saturday nights in primetime.

June twelfth: Stafford Motor Speedway

June nineteenth: Knoxville Raceway

June twenty sixth: Eldora Speedway

July third: Lucas Oil Raceway

July tenth: Slinger Speedway

July seventeenth: Nashville Fairgrounds

The SRX was introduced final July, a partnership between CBS and Tony Stewart (amongst others). The quick monitor sequence will characteristic quite a lot of drivers in face to face races.

Given the starpower related to the sequence by the drivers that may participate, it’s not a shock to see CBS and SRX convey such a excessive profile batch of announcers to this sequence. I feel it additionally ought to ease any fears that CBS wasn’t dedicated to SRX, as a result of that lineup of broadcasters wouldn’t look misplaced calling NASCAR for a community, not to mention one other racing circuit.