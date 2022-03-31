CBT 1 exam revised score card out, how to check

The Indian Railways on Wednesday announced the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC revised result 2021 for the CBT1 Exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can review their results on the official RRB and regional website.

However, currently, the result of RRB NTPC is declared in states like Patna, Ajmer, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Allahabad among others.

Also, RRB has declared the result and cut off marks for Level 2, Level 3, Level 5, and Level 6.

Here’s how you can check your result in simple steps:

Step 1: You can visit the official or regional website of the RRB.

Step 2: Go on the homepage and search for the ‘CEN 1 /2019 NTPC’ link – click on it.

Step 3: Further, click on ‘Scorecard…