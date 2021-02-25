CC vs HL Fantasy Prediction: Cape Cobra vs Highveld Lions Best Fantasy Picks for South Africa T20 Challenge | sport

CC vs HL Fantasy Prediction: Cape Cobra vs Highveld Lions – 26 February 2021 (Durban). The Lions have some international players.

The Cape Cobras will take on the Lions in the league match of the CSA T20 Challenge competition. The Premier T20 competition is finally underway in South Africa.

The Lions have won three of their four matches, while the Cobras have won just one of their four matches. The game is a do or die game for the Cobras, while the Lions are already in the playoffs.

Pitch report – The batting average at this place is 145 runs in this competition.

Total Games Played: 12; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 6; Bats 2N d Won: 4

Match Details:

Time: – 1:30 PM IST, live on FANSOD Stadium: – Kingsmead, Durban

Potential XI for both sides: –

Cape cobra – Tony De Zorzi, Kyle Verin, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Joker, Jason Smith, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Ziad Abrahams, Imran Manack, Siabonga Mahima, Tsepo Moreki.

Highveld lions – Ryan Rickelton, Reeja Hendrix, Temba Bavuma, Rasi van der Dusan, Delano Potgeater, Dwine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Fangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Cagiso Rabada, Beuron Hendrick.

Squad must have 5 players

S. Magala, K. Rabada, G. Linde, R. van der Dussen and Z. Hamza.

CC vs HL team wicket-keeper

K Vereen (Price 9.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Vereen has scored 102 runs at an average of 25.50 in the tournament, while his strike-rate has been 127.50.

CC vs HL Team Batsmen

Z Hamza (Price 9) and C Jonker (Price 8.5) We will have bats from Cape Cobras. Hamza has scored 139 runs at an average of 46.33 in the tournament, while Jonker has scored 98 runs at an average of 32.66. Both of them are top-order batsmen.

R van der Dussen (value 10), Reeja Hendrix (price 9.5), and T Bavuma (price 9) The Lions will have our batsmen. Dusen has scored 139 runs at an average of 69.50 in the tournament, while Bavuma has scored 117 runs at an average of 39.00. Reeja has also scored 111 runs in the competition. All three are champion players.

CC vs HL Team all-rounders

G. Linde (Price 9.5) We will have an all-rounder from Cape Cobra. Linde has taken eight wickets in the tournament, while he has scored 97 runs with the bat.

CC vs. H.L. Team Bowlers

S Glory (Price 8) We will have bowlers from Cape Cobra. Mahima has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while his economy has been 7.54.

K Rabada (value 9.5), S Magala (price 8.5), and B Hendrick (price 8.5) The Lions will have our bowlers. Rabada took 30 wickets in IPL 2020, while he hit sixes in this tournament. Magla has taken ten wickets in this competition, while Hendrick has scored five points. All three are wicket takers.

Match Prediction: The Lions are the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

George Linde and Rasi van der Dussen

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Kagiso Rabada and Zubair Hamza

