CCHA launches new online home – michigantechhuskies.com

CCHA – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) debuted its online home Monday. The new ccha.com website will provide fans seamless access to CCHA content with a focus on an user-friendly experience between computers, tablets and mobile devices everywhere.

“We’re thrilled to officially launch our website and provide an online home for fans of the CCHA,” said CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia. “The new design will deliver the latest information and provide more value to our teams, sponsors and fans.”

The CCHA committed to a multi-year partnership with industry leader SIDEARM Sports, out of Syracuse, N.Y., to build an interactive website for the Association featuring live statistics and all-access on-demand content for fans such as audio podcasts, talk shows, video highlight packages and more.

“The launch of the new CCHA website will provide fans and alumni the best experience possible when it comes to keeping up with their programs,” said CCHA Director of Strategic Communications & Brand Advancement Dominic Hennig. “It was important to us to build a website that was both modern, and mobile-friendly so fans can stay connected to the CCHA on the go. We look forward to providing our fans with all-access content throughout the season.”

Visitors of ccha.com will encounter new and improved features, including:

A clean, easy way to access CCHA scores, schedules, statistics and standings.

On-demand content featuring audio podcasts, talk shows and league-produced video highlight packages of all CCHA games.

A user-friendly experience to watch CCHA games and listen to live radio broadcasts.

An expanded live stats program with real-time scoring and clock data.

Added imagery throughout the website showcasing the campuses and facilities of each school.

Expanded team-by-team photo galleries

Access to email newsletter updates delivered right to your inbox

An online merchandise store featuring accessories, apparel and collectables at shopccha.com.

About the CCHA:

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA), an NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey conference, has eight member institutions including Bemidji State University, Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University, Minnesota State University, Mankato, Northern Michigan University and University of St. Thomas.

About SIDEARM Sports

SIDEARM Sports is the official website partner for more than 1,100 athletic programs across North America. SIDEARM websites create engaging, fan-focused experiences delivered by the most robust content management system in the industry. Their websites and offerings are experienced by millions of sports fans each year.