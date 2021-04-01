CCM vs ADL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineups Top Picks Kick-Off A-League

In the A-League, today we have team Central Coast Mariners facing off against the team Adelaide United on Thursday, 1st April. The match will start at 02:10 PM in Central Coast Stadium, Gosford. Today we are going to discuss the previous match performance of the team. Let’s start with team Central Coast Mariners who have played a total of 14 matches where they have won 8 matches and lost 4 matches. The team has played against Melbourne Victory where both the teams scored one goal and the match was declared a draw.

The team is at the first position in the league standing. On the other side, team Adelaide United (ADL) has played a total of 13 matches where they have won 8 matches and lost 4 matches. The team has played a match recently against the team Sydney FC where they have scored one goal and the opponent team failed to score any goal and lost the match. The team is at second position in the league standings.

Central Coast Mariners Squad:

Lewis Miller, Jack Clisby, Key Rowles, Alou Kuol, Mark Birighitti, Matt Simon, Marco Urena, Jaden Casella, Michal Janota, Daniel Bouman, Danny De Silva, Oliver Bozanic, Stefan Jankovic, Gianni Stensness, Joshua Nisbet, Jordan Smylie, Damian Tsekenis, Adam Pearce, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Jack Clisby

Adelaide United (ADL) Squad:

Terence Lynch, Jonny Yull, Joshua Cavallo, Ben Halloran, Joe Caletti, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Yared Abetew, James Delianov, Tommaso Silvestri, Dakota Ochsenham, Jordan Elsey, Michael Marrone, George Timotheou, Javi Lopez, Al Hassan Toure, Kusini Yengi, Pacific Niyongabire, Yaya Dukuly, Mohamed Toure, Craig Goodwin, Tomi Juric

CCM vs ADL Dream 11 Prediction

Team ADL has played a match against the team Newcastle Jets where they have scored 4 goals and the opponent team failed to achieve the target and team ADL won the match. The key player of the team is Stefan Mauk will be the midfielder who has scores 6 goals in 11 matches. Craig Goodwin will be the forward player who has scored 4 goals in 5 matches. Tomi Juric will be the forward player who has scored 4 goals in 7 matches. On the other side team,

CCM has played a match against the team Melbourne City FC where the opposing team scored 2 goals and team CCM failed to score any goal and lost the match. The team CCM key players will be Alou Kuol who is a forward player and he has scored 6 goals in 14 matches. Danny De Silva will be the midfield player who has scored 3 goals in 14 matches. There were higher chances of team CCM winning today’s match. To know more about this article stay connected to us.