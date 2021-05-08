CCMH VS MAC Live Score St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Prediction Scorecard Castries Vs Constrictors







Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) is all set to square off against Mabouya Valley Constrictors (MAC) tonight. The match is another fixture in St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 which is going amazingly well. It has made the cricket fans excited for the upcoming fixtures in the said league as the matches are anything but boring. This game is scheduled for tonight that is 8th May 2021 at 9 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). The weekend will surely turn out a better one with CCMH and MAC facing off each other. Let’s have a look at the Match Details, Live Score, Pitch Report, and everything related to Dream11 teams.

Out of the two participating teams, Castries Mindoo is a little better than Constrictors in terms of the gameplay. So, for tonight’s match prediction, Castries will be the favourites. Though, MAC could also deliver altered gameplay to attain the long-awaited victory and secure some appealing points that can grace their account and their respective position on the scorecard. Talking about their previous match, the team couldn’t maintain their consistency and lost to Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR). Though, they are still likely to come back with their active players tonight.

League- St. Lucia T10 Blast

Match- CCMH VS MAC

Date- 8th May 2021

Time- 9:00 PM

Venue- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Undoubtedly, Castries will depend upon Dillan John to get a triumph in today’s match. Contrary to Castries, Valley Constrictors faced not so impressive start of this season. They have faced defeats from their rival teams so far. Their first-ever match also resulted in a loss from them. It was scheduled against Micoud Eagles, the team that is known for extraordinary gameplay and has gotten the name the table toppers. Though they lost the said match, the fans might expect them to return on the pitch with a strategy.

PROBABLE XI:

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Gaspard Prospere (wk), Stephen Naitram (c), Jaden Elibox, Alleyne Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, McKenny Clarke, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Sanjay Hayle and Jemmi Mauricette

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Orey Changoo (c), Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Leon Polius, Dale Smith, Mitchel Louisy (wk), Rick Smith, Lennice Modeste, Christian Ange and Shem Severin

Since both the team couldn’t get the victory against Micoud Eagles in their first match, they are certainly on the same track. They will try to gain the victory tonight at any cost or else their rank will have to suffer in the leaderboard. Constrictors are expected to start the match at a slow place considering Castries consists of experienced and skilful players. Let’s see what would be the result of CCMH VS MAC in today’s match. Check Live Score here.