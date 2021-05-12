CCMH VS ME Live Score St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Prediction Scorecard Castries Vs Eagles Lineup







Hello, all the cricket enthusiasts, recently all the cricket lovers got disappointed when they came to that their favourite and most renowned cricket tournament IPL has been postponed till further notice. Well, IPL was a great source of entertainment in this awful lockdown period. But this to either got affected due to the dreaded virus. The situation would have worse if St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 wasn’t here. All the highly ample matches are retaining the energy of all the fans high. As of now, the league is all prepared for its forthcoming match of CCMH vs ME.

This following match of the St. Lucia T10 of CCMH vs ME is fixed to execute at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet. The match will start at 9 PM as per Indian Standard Time on 12 May 2021, Wednesday. According to the latest reports, this will be the 13th matchday and it is the 25th match of the league wherein Central Castries is going to clash against the current table topper of the league Micoud Eagles. Started on 30th April 2021, now the league has been entered its final phase and the final match slated for 13th May.

League: St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021

Teams: CCMH vs ME

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet

Date & Day: 12 May 2021, Wednesday

Timings: 9 PM

As we mentioned above Micoud Eagles is the strongest team in the league giving a thunderous performance in all of its matches. The team is still unbeatable in the tournament. It is one of the well-versed teams of the tournament of all time. It arrived in a total of 6 matches and succeeded in all of them. It is sure that Micoud Eagles are going to play in the final showdown of the league. Now, the team is looking forward to another face-off.

Micoud Eagles Playing XI: G Serieux Jr., S Charles, M Sammy, T Gifford, T Edward, M Charles, D Sammy Jr., S Paul, K Jules, E Frederick, G Mitchel.

While coming to Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, the has been placed in the 10th position. Well, the team is underperformed in the league till now. Now, again it will again arrive at a daunting task against the ultimate winner Micoud Eagles. After getting defeated in its two matches now, the team is heading to play its third match.

Central Castries Playing XI: S Naitram, G Prospere, A Auguste, J Eugene, A Prospere, K Arnold, A Prospere, J James, T Sookwa, J Elibox, J Mauricette.

However, it is looking like the Micoud Eagles won’t break a sweat to triumph in the upcoming match. Whereas it will be a hard nut to crack for Central Castries. ME has more winning chances in the contest. Moreover, the lineups can be improvised anytime before the match will commence by officials. Stay in the loop with Social Telecast for CCMH vs ME Live Score.