CCP VS BLS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Leatherbacks Vs Coal Pots Scorecard St. Luis T10 Blast Playing XI







In the upcoming match in St. Lucia T10 Blast, Choiseul Coal Pots (CCP) will encounter Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS). The exciting match is scheduled to be played on 6th May 2021 at 9 PM. The teams are all set to perform extra-ordinary so that they can earn points in their account. As usual Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium located in Gros Islet will host the match in which both sides will focus on winning the coveted title. Have a look at the upcoming Match Details, Pitch Report and Playing XI and other important facts.

Talking about the performances of the teams so far, Choiseul Coal Pots didn’t have impressive gameplay in their opening match. Due to their shocking defeat, the team is currently standing at the second last position. Winning tonight’s match becomes a mandatory situation for the Pots so that they regain their confidence and reputation in the cricket league. Now, this match fixed on Thursday has all the hopes that they might attain victory this time against Leatherbacks. They had played against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB).

League– St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021

Match- CCP VS BLS

Date- 6th May 2021

Time- 9:00 PM IS

Venue- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Choiseul Coal Pots will try to improve their gameplay and defeat their today’s rival team. They are securing the second last position on the scorecard. On another side, Babonneau Leatheracks are at the fifth spot, certainly at a better position. Their last match was against Sulphur City Stars in which they defeated them by an impressive set of 11 runs. They are defintey some points aboove their rival team so the enthusiastic team might dominate them in today’s match. Today’s Dream11 prediction is for Laetherbacs forsure.

PLAYING XI:

Choiseul Coal Pots: Bronte Bess (C), Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon (WK), Vince Smith, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St.Ange, Tristan Norbal, Stephan Theophane, Clem St.Rose.

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Shervon Joseph (C), Caleb Thomas, Abraham Steven (WK), Zayee Antoine, Qwaine Henry, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Wilfred Nehemiah, Stuart Calderon, Nyeem Rosemond, Jervaughn Charles

Babonneau Leatherbacks might look forward to gain another victory so that they continue to make the winning streak. The fans are excited to see this upcming match scheduled between CCP and BLS. It is going to be interesting to witness which team eventually secures the title and gain points in their account. Both sides have an experienced set of players who will grace the match and entertain the viewers. Follow our website to know the live scores and scorecard of the match.