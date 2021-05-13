CCP vs SCL Live Score St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions Playing XI







The ongoing season of St Lucia T10 Blast is going for its second semi-final of CCP vs SCL. This is the second last day of the league and it will be the 28th match of the league wherein Choiseul Clay Pots clash against South Castries Lions. Well, the match is preassumed as one of the jaws-dropping matches of the league. As in the upcoming competition two of the strongest teams of the tournament. However, Choiseul Clay Pots is far better than its current opponent. Get further information regarding CCP vs SCL live score.

The next match of CCP vs SCL is going to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The match will begin at 11 PM IST on 13th May 2021, Thursday. This is the second semi-final match of the league. Before this, Micoud Eagles is going to compete against Mon Repos Stars in the first semi-final of the league. Now, CCP vs SCL is looking forward to the second semi-final. So, get ready for another intense match of the league as both the teams are keen to perform in the finals.

League: St Lucia T10 Blast 2021

Teams: CCP vs SCL

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Date & Day: 13th May 2021, Thursday

Timings: 11 PM IS

Well, Choiseul Clay Pots is the second in command on the scoreboard. The team is standing in the second position along with its 3 victories out of 4 matches. The team played its last match against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 5 wickets.

Choiseul Clay Pots Playing XI: J Henry, J Simon (wk), A Alexander (c), V Smith, V St. Ange, N Joseph, C St. Rose, C Richardson, S Theophane, S Lafeuillee, A Simon.

If we talk about South Castries Lions, the team has been placed in 4th place along with its 3 victories out of its 4 matches. The team is one of the strongest teams in the league going to entertain in the second semi-final.

South Castries Lions Playing XI: J Charles(c)(wk), K Charles, C Callendar, W Clovis, X Gabriel, W Inglis, R Simmons, S Leo, A Callendar, A Joseph, D Jn Baptiste.

It seems that Choiseul Coal Pots are holding all cards in this match and probably win the match. While South Castries Lions have to cover extra-mile to win over this match. But we, have to still wait till the match ends for the final result. The playing lineups can be changed anytime before the match will start by the authority. Stay in the loop for more information on CCP vs SCL Live Score.