CCRAS UDC, LDC Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Link Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science (CCRAS) has released the admit card of LDC & UDC Recruitment 2020. The candidates who have applied for the LDC, UDC Group C Recruitment 2019 can download the admit card online. The CCRAS has released the admit card for written examination on its official website ccras.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can download the admit card by logging in through the application number and date of birth. The written examination for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Upper Division Clerk (UDC) is scheduled to be held on April 11, 2021. The candidates can download the admit card of CCRAS DC, UDC Group C Recruitment 2019 with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

The application process for CCRAS Lower Division Clerk (LDC) & Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Group C Recruitment 2019 under Avt. No. 2-4/2018 was held from November 20, 2019 to December 19, 2019. Guide to download the admit card of CCRAS LDC, UDC Group C Recruitment 2019 by following the simple steps is provided below.

CCRAS LDC, UDC Group C Admit Card 2021 – How to Download Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CCRAS at ccras.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidates’ log in section

Step 3: Now enter the application number/registered ID and password

Step 4: Submit the details and the admit card of LDC, UDC will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details printed on the admit card carefully and take a printout of it for future reference

Note: Please note that candidates without the printout of admit card shall not be allowed to appear in the written test.

