CCSE Exam in June for 5255 Vacancies

TNPSC is looking for candidates for 5255 Group 4 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check qualification, expected dates, exam dates below.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment Notification 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 in the month of June 2022 for which the notification is expected anytime soon at tnpsc.gov.in. As per TNPSC Calendar, around 5255 candidates will be recruited under various posts under GROUP-IV & VAO.

As per the reports, vacancies will be filled for Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Officer, Junior Assistant (Non–Security), Junior Assistant (Security), Bill Collector Grade-I, Field Surveyor,…