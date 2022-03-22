CD Projekt announces the development of the next The Witcher on the Unreal Engine 5 engine – News

Even coming out of the difficulties of the cross-platform development of Cyberpunk 2077, it is not an exaggeration to consider this announcement as major when we know that The Witcher 3 has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide in addition to having collected some 250 game of the year awards, and that the franchise has once again demonstrated its popularity with the success of the Netflix series.

The Witcher 4dare we call it that pending a more formal announcement, obviously has no release date and it’s clear it won’t be released for a number of years, especially since a good chunk CD Projekt staff will still be busy for a while on the expansions of Cyberpunk 2077.

If the extensions in question will always be developed with the in-house REDengine engine, the next The Witcher will be based on the Unreal Engine 5 engine. A long-term technological partnership with Epic Games which is part of the renewal that CD Projekt hopes to initiate to make its development process more efficient.

“It is vital for CD PROJEKT RED to have a technical direction for our future game from the very beginning; in the past, we have spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt the REDengine with each new game release. This cooperation is so exciting, because it will improve development anticipation and efficiency, while by giving us access to state-of-the-art development tools. I can’t wait to see the amazing games we’ll be creating using Unreal Engine 5!“, rejoices the technical director Paweł Zawodny.