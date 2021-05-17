LATEST

CDW Tech Talk Explains How to Get Ahead with Automation and Security – BizTech Magazine

Using your data effectively can help your organization stand out from the competition. However, doing so requires an IT infrastructure capable of the digital transformation needed to meet your business objectives. And no matter where your data is stored, it must remain secure to be effective.

The use of automation and zero-trust security strategies will be the focus of the next CDW Tech Talk series webcast.

Allen Whipple, distributor business development channel consultant, and Rony Adaimy, category manager, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise will join the conversation to highlight the value of zero trust security strategies to protect data and defend against cybercrime. They’ll also delve into the advantages offered by the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Corey Carrico, senior field marketing manager at CDW, will also join us to talk about using zero trust to stay ahead of cybercriminals–as well as your competitors.

REGISTER: To watch Tuesday’s session live at 1 p.m. Central time, register for the CDW Tech Talk series below.

CDW Tech Talk CDW Tech Talk

Additional Tech Talk Highlights, Including Resilient Workspaces and Worker Flexibility

The CDW Tech Talk series is a weekly webcast that covers a wide variety of IT topics demonstrating how businesses can gain a competitive edge, reimagine the future of work and manage evolving infrastructures.

Most recently, we took a closer look at what you need to build your organization’s optimal infrastructure.

Other recent topics of discussion include building resilient workspaces, wireless technologyworker flexibility and employee workflows. Register for the series here, and follow BizTech’s full coverage of the event here.

 

 

Getty Images/ metamorworks

Related Articles

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

99
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
94
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
71
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
42
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top