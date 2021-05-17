CDW Tech Talk Explains How to Get Ahead with Automation and Security – BizTech Magazine

Using your data effectively can help your organization stand out from the competition. However, doing so requires an IT infrastructure capable of the digital transformation needed to meet your business objectives. And no matter where your data is stored, it must remain secure to be effective.

The use of automation and zero-trust security strategies will be the focus of the next CDW Tech Talk series webcast.

Allen Whipple, distributor business development channel consultant, and Rony Adaimy, category manager, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise will join the conversation to highlight the value of zero trust security strategies to protect data and defend against cybercrime. They’ll also delve into the advantages offered by the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Corey Carrico, senior field marketing manager at CDW, will also join us to talk about using zero trust to stay ahead of cybercriminals–as well as your competitors.

To watch Tuesday's session live at 1 p.m. Central time