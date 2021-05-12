CDW Tech Talk: What You Need to Build Your Organization’s Optimal Infrastructure – BizTech Magazine

The way businesses work has changed significantly in the past 14 months, and most organizations have been forced to make major adjustments to accommodate those changes. As businesses contemplate the need to rethink their infrastructure, it’s important to keep business outcomes at the forefront of the planning process.

Brett Schmidt, vice president of corporate sales at CDW, said a lot of people are looking at how to modernize their infrastructure, and the biggest challenge they run into is knowing where to begin.

“There’s a challenge, and a lot of that is because the goals that they’re setting around modernization, either they’re not properly defined or, what we’re finding in many situations, they don’t appropriately align with the business’s objectives,” Schmidt said.

He said that some of the most common modernization goals he’s seen include trying to align efficiencies a company might be looking at, asking themselves, “How can we reduce costs? What are things that we can do to mitigate risk, or what are the things that we can do to improve our development capacity so when the time comes and there is the demand for us to change rapidly, our business is able to quickly evolve as well?”

WATCH THE WEBCAST: Unlock the exclusive Insider video to learn more about building an infrastructure to meet your organization’s needs.

People Are the First Step Toward Modernization

Schmidt identified three essential components when companies talk about modernizing their infrastructure: people, process and technology.

He noted the importance of involving the right stakeholders from the very beginning, saying, “It’s important to make sure that you are getting the appropriate business units involved, to get their feedback and listen to what they’re telling you, to make sure that you’re giving them the best overall solution.”

When an organization is in the beginning stages of developing a strategy, Schmidt said, “you’ve got to have an honest assessment. The individuals that are putting the plans together, you’ve got to understand your existing capabilities. And to do that again, you’ve got to have conversations with the stakeholders and talk to the various groups.”

“You’ve got to look at the different areas, not just the business units that will be impacted, but also incorporate in your IT operations, and any aspect of software development, DevOps, anything in those particular areas to make sure they’re working together. It’s important, as you’re talking to these groups, that they understand what the other groups are looking to achieve so they can share their concerns and hopefully be able to help you miss some pitfalls that you might run into.”

When Planning to Modernize, Incorporate Business Units

The pandemic forced modernization decisions more quickly than most organizations were accustomed to making them. While some of those decisions panned out successfully, others didn’t. Schmidt offered tips on some common mistakes that could be easily avoided.

“First thing I would highlight here is you’ve got to be careful of silos,” he said. “If you’re not careful and you don’t look at it from a holistic standpoint, and especially incorporate in where your company is looking to go and aligning to those objectives, you could have a challenge. And then what ends up happening is you end up with inefficiencies, and ultimately your plan that you put in place is going to stall or, worst case, fail.”

Schmidt also highlighted the importance of including the appropriate business units. Different projects will require the participation of various units, he said, “but at the same time, you really do have to make sure you’re incorporating your IT operations and any software development aspect of your organization.”

Register below for an upcoming CDW Tech Talk, held Tuesdays at 1 p.m., to hear from IT experts live.